This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in t…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reac…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksbu…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm te…