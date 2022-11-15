 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

