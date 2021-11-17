Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.