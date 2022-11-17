Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.