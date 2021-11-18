 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

