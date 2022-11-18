Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
