Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

