Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.