This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fred…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…