Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
