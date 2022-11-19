 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert