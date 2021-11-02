 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert