Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
