Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

