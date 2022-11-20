This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
