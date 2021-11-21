Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
