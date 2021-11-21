 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert