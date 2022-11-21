 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

