Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

