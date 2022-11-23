For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
