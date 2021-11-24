Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.