Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.