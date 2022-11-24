For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 6…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Toda…