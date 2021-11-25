Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.