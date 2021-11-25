For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and v…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. P…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the F…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees t…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fr…