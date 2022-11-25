This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
