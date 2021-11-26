Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.