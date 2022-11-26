 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

