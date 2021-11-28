Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.