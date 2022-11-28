Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.