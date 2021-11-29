This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
