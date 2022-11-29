This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Toda…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and vari…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …