Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.