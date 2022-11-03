This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is show…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Fredericksburg …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Freder…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…