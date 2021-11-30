This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
