Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

