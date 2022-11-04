Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.