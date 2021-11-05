Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.