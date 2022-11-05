Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.