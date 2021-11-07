 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

