Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.