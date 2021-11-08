This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
