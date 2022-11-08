Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.