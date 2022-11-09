 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert