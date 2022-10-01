 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert