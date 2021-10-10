This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
