Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

