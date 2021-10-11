This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
