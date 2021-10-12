 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

