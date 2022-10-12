For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.