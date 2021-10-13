 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

