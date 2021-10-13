This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
