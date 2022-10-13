Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.