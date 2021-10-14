 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Friday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

