This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect …
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Fredericksburg …
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. …