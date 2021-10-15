Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.