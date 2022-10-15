Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.