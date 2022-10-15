Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
