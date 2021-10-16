Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
