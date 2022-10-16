Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
