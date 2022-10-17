 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

