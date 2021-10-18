 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert