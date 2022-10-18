 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

